COVID-19: Nigeria releases revised international travel protocol

The Chairman of Presidential Steering Committee/ Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has released the revised travel protocol into Nigeria effective Monday, 25th October, 2021.

A statement signed by Mustapha on Friday said, “Travellers arriving in Nigeria must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 72hours before boarding;

“Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival;

According to the Chairman PSC, “Fully vaccinated in-bound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory 7-days self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival;

Furthermore, the PSC Chairman said, “Persons arriving on “Business” trip or on official duty staying less than 7 days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated; produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72hours before boarding; and conduct a PCR test on day 2 of their arrival.

It will be recalled that the PSC Chairman, Mustapha, had during the national briefing, promised that a revised travel protocol would be published.

He concluded that the review of the protocol was based on science, national experience, and global developments.

