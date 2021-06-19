COVID 19: Nigeria records zero death in 14 consecutive days

June 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

Nigeria did not record any from COVID-19 in last 14 consecutive days, maintaining toll of 2,117.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said its verified on Saturday morning.

It, however, said infection rate was rising, reporting 13 additional cases as of June 18, 2021.

According to it, new cases are from , with nine cases, Gombe and Rivers, cases each.

The agency noted that five people were discharged after successful treatment at isolation centres across the country.

It added that 163,540 patients were discharged from hospitals and isolation centres across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the beginning of .

The agency said that the country had successfully tested 2,231,409 samples.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

According to the centre, the additional new cases of coronavirus cases bring all-time cases in the country to 167,155.(NAN)

Tags: ,