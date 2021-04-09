COVID-19: Nigeria records 83 new case, no deaths in 7 days

NCDC Ihekweazu

Nigeria Center for Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded 83 cases of COVID-19  with no fatalities recorded from in seven days.

NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

News Agency of Nigeria () reports that   centre said fatality toll in the country remained 2,058.

It also added that that daily cases have also continued to follow a downward trajectory, from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22.

The agency said that with the  83 cases of COVID-19,  the number of infections in the country is 163,581.

It said that the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre said that country recorded 154,005 recoveries since the onset of COVID-19 in the country. 

The agency said that there were currently 7,690 active cases across the country.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level III, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The centre. said so far, 1,803,177, had been tested since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb.27, 2020. ()

