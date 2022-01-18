COVID-19: Nigeria records 7 deaths, 249 new cases, says NCDC

Nigeria on Monday recorded seven additional deaths and 249 cases across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said with the new confirmed cases, Nigeria’s infection tolled to 251,178, while the fatality toll now stands at 3,110.

The centre said that the confirmed cases included a backlog of cases from Adamawa, Taraba and Niger state.

The latest data also shows that 23,439 Nigerians are down with the virus nationwide while the number of discharged cases increased to 224,629, including a backlog of community discharges.

NCDC further noted that Taraba accounted for one of the seven fatalities and a backlog of 36 discharged cases for Jan. 12.

It added that the FCT and Imo reported a backlog of 214 and 12 discharges respectively, for January 17, 2022, while Adamawa reported five discharges for Jan. 13, 2022.

The NCDC said that Lagos State, the country’s epicenter of the virus, topped the infection chart with 59 cases, followed by Adamawa with a backlog of 46 cases and Imo with 37 cases.

The FCT, the centre said, also reported 30 cases; Kwara, 14; Rivers, 13; Kaduna-10; while Taraba reported a backlog of nine cases for Jan. 12.

Others are Cross River eight cases, followed by Bauchi and Niger states with seven and five cases respectively.

While Delta and Ogun reported four cases each, Nasarawa and Kano states reported two and a single case respectively.

Meanwhile, it noted that three states: Plateau, Ondo, and Osun, logged in no cases on Monday.

The NCDC, however, said that 3,992,846 people have been tested for the virus. (NAN

