COVID-19: Nigeria records 626 new cases, 14 deaths

September 1, 2021



NCDC Ihekweazu

Nigeria recorded 626 new cases of COVID-19 with 14 casualties on Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

public health agency, in its website on Wednesday morning, said that surge in infections was driven by third wave of pandemic. 

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), that agency had announced 460 new infections on Monday, Aug. 30. 

It gave total number of deaths from the as 2,469, with total haul of active cases rising from 10,858 reported on Monday, to 11,203 on Tuesday.

It added that fresh infections reported from nine  states and FCT, with Lagos State recording 334 followed by Rivers with 134 cases.

Further details revealed that Oyo reported 60, FCT, 41, Osun, 20, Plateau, 14, while Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara and Benue had nine, seven, six and one cases respectively.

NCDC disclosed that about 2.7 million persons had been tested with a total of 192,431 results turning positive since the case of the was reported on Feb 27, 2020.

It added that 178,759 COVID-19 patients had recovered and discharged as a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 2 continues to coordinate national response activities.(NAN) 

