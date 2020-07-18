COVID-19: Nigeria records 600 new cases, increases to 35,454

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing total infections from the virus rise to 35,454

The NCDC made the announcement on its official twitter handle on Friday.

The agency said that as at the July 17, 600 new confirmed cases and three deaths were recorded in the country.

“Till date, 35,454 cases have been confirmed, 14,633 cases have been discharged and 772 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 600 new cases were reported from 20 states.’’

The agency said that Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 129 new cases, while the FCT reported 118 new infections.

Other states recorded cases as follows: Oyo (87), Kano (55), Benue (42), Enugu (35), Kwara (28), Imo (16), Ogun (13), Kaduna (12), Ondo (12), Delta (11), Edo (11), Plateau (8), Nasarawa (6), Ekiti (6), Niger (6), Borno (4), Abia (4) and Gombe (3).

According to the NCDC, COVID-19 is primarily spread via respiratory droplets from infected people.

It explained that COVID-19 can also be spread by people, who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected.

The agency restated that face masks can help to prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to other people.

It said that face shield alone might not protect, advising Nigerians to always remember to wear face masks when in public places and to also maintain physical distance of two metres.

The NCDC said that Nigerians could reduce risks of COVID-19 in the workplace by conducting temperature checks, ensuring use of face masks, observe physical distancing and observing hand hygiene frequently. (NAN)

