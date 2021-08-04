COVID-19: Nigeria records 505 new cases in 13 states

August 4, 2021 Favour Lashem Health, News, Project 0



As the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads, a total of 505 new cases recorded on Tuesday in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), which made this known via its verified website on Wednesday morning,  put the country’ COVID-19 toll 175,264 as of Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate an increase from the 404 cases announced a day earlier.

The latest NCDC data indicate that Nigeria no doubt is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 infection as officially confirmed by the Nigerian government.

According to the NCDC, the fresh infections recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said that Lagos State, the country’ epicentre, reported 273 new cases and followed by with 83.

Oyo recorded 45; Ondo 22;  Cross River 18;  Kaduna 13;   and reported 10 each.

Eight new infections reported in the FCT, seven in Ekiti;  Delta recorded six; Bayelsa had three;  Edo two and Niger had one.

According to the NCDC website,  three deaths were recorded on Tuesday raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 2,163.

It stated that 85 people have recovered from the infection and were on Tuesday from various isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that till date, 165,122 recoveries have been recorded nationwide.

It said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC noted that Nigeria had also tested more than 2.5 million people for COVID-19 out the country’ roughly 200 million people.

It put the country’s COVID-19 average positivity rate as six per cent and the active cases 7,969. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,