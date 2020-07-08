COVID-19: Nigeria records 503 new cases, total now 29,879

Share the news













Nigeria has recorded 503 new COVID-19 cases, as total infections from the virus rise to 29,879.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

The NCDC said that as at July 7, a total of 503 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded across the country.

The health agency said that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to NCDC, to date, 29,879 cases have been confirmed while 12,108 cases have been discharged and 669 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 503 new cases were reported from 20 states.

They states are: Lagos (153), Ondo (76) Edo (54), FCT (41), Enugu (37), Rivers (30), Benue (24), Osun (20), Kaduna (15), Kwara (13), Abia (9) and Borno (8).

Others are Plateau (6),Taraba (5), Ogun (3), Kano (3), Kebbi (2), Nasarawa (2), Bayelsa(1), and Gombe (1).

The health agecy said that COVID-19 affected people differently, based on age and underlying health status.

It said that anyone who felt exposed to a case, or noticed known symptoms of COVID-19, should call state helpline immediately to get tested.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to refrain from prank calls to ensure that those who needed help got the required attention. (NAN)

