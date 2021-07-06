COVID-19: Nigeria records 50 new cases, 1 death

July 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, Health, News, Project 0



NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), has reported additional 50 COVID-19 cases, as of July 5 and one death in its daily infection chart.

The NCDC said, on its website on Tuesday morning, that the country’ active COVID-19 cases were still over 1,300, and that the additional samples of the virus were in four states and the Federal Capital Territory ().

It added that of the four states and the that contributed to Monday’ infection tally, Lagos reported the highest figure of 31 .

Yobe State reported 11 while the 4 and State registered one case.

The agency noted that the , which dropped from the 56 cases a day earlier, increased the country’ tally to 167,909.

The agency said one COVID-19 related death was recorded on Monday, keeping the total fatality toll at 2,122.

It, however, noted that the country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

According to the NCDC, a total of 164,400 people have recovered after treatment.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,