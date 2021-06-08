COVID-19: Nigeria records 49 new infections

NCDC Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country’s COVID-19 cases reached 166,816,  as it 49 additional infections as of Monday, June 7, 2021.

The NCDC announced the new statistics on its official website on Monday.

In the breakdown, had new infections, Lagos, 15;  Kaduna, two; Gombe and Adamawa had one each.

According to the NCDC, the disease was first reported on Feb.  27, 2020, a of 2,117 people succumbed to it while 163,190 patients recovered from it.

The public health agency added that the country’s active cases stood at 1,509 in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that the outbreak of , the had carried out 2,180,444 tests.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN that a of 1,966,548 Nigeria residents received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination and 358,239 of had gotten the second dose.

The National Primary Health Care Agency (NPHCDA) made this known in its COVID-19 Vaccination Update of June 7. (NAN)

