COVID-19: Nigeria records 459 new cases in 18 states, FCT

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 459 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control(NCDC) disclosed on Monday morning.

The NCDC also reported 30 COVID-19 related deaths.

The centre added that the new cases posted on Sunday, showed a drop from the 964 infections posted on Saturday.

The centre said that Lagos led the infections chart with 185 cases, Abia and Oyo, 38 cases each.

Others are Akwa Ibom and Cross River (33), Osun (24), Ekiti (23), Benue (15), Kwara (14), Kano (12), Delta, and the FCT (10), Edo (nine), Kaduna (five), Ogun (three), Kastina, Nasarawa , and Rivers reported (two), each, while Bayelsa recorded(one).

The News Agency of Nigerians, reports that’s the number of Nigeria’s active coronavirus infections, however, declined from 10,026 as reported on Saturday to 8, 429 on Sunday.

”The rise in COVID-19-related deaths is attributed to the 23 deaths captured as backlog from Lagos on Sept. 3, which pushed the overall COVID-19 related deaths in the country to 2,552, as of Sept. 6,2021.

”Lagos state COVID-19-related death toll increased to 645,” the centre said.

The NCDC said that over 2. 7million people have been tested for the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

It added that So far, the countryrecorded 195, 511 cases of the virus since its outbreak in 2020.

The centre said that no fewer than 184,529 patients have been successfully treated and discharged. (NAN)

