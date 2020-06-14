COVID-19: Nigeria records 403 new cases, total now 16,085

This Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, says the country has recorded 403 new cases of coronavirus.
The Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Sunday night stated that Gombe recorded 73, Lagos 68, while Kano recorded 46 new cases of coronavirus infections.
Gombe-73
Lagos-68
Kano-46
Edo-36
FCT-35
Nasarawa-31
Kaduna-17
Oyo-16
Abia-15
Delta-13
Borno-13
Plateau-8
Niger-7
Rivers-7
Enugu-6
Ogun-6
Kebbi-3
Ondo-1
Anambra-1
Imo-1
Nigeria now has a total of 16,085, 5,220 people discharged and 420 have died.
