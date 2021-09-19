COVID-19: Nigeria records 336 new infection, 5 deaths

Nigeria has recorded 336 new cases of COVID-19 infections with five deaths.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update released on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 336 COVID-19 infections recorded on Saturday indicated a decrease from 337 cases reported on Friday.

In the NCDC latest update Lagos maintained the highest number of 86 cases, followed by Benue-48 and Bauchi-41.

Others were Edo-25, the FCT-19, Akwa Ibom-13, Ondo-12, Anambra-11, Ekiti-8, Kwara-7, Plateau-7, Bayelsa and Kaduna-4 each, Delta and Ogun-2 each while Kano reported 1.

According to the NCDC, today’s report includes:

Four states of Imo, Osun, Oyo and Sokoto reported zero cases, while a backlog of 48 cases were reported from Benue for Sept. 7 (29); Sept. 17 (7) and Sept. 18 (4).

The public health agency noted that till date, 201,630 cases have been confirmed, 190,288 cases have been discharged and 2,654 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency added that over 2.9 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

