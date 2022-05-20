COVID-19: Nigeria records 29 additional cases

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose to 255,924 on Thursday< with additional 29 infections recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC said this on Friday morning via its official website.

It said that the 29 new cases were reported from two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, the epicentre for the disease, reported most of cases confirmed on Thursday with 19 infections.

Kaduna reported seven cases and FCT, three.

NCDC said that the number of deaths since the outbreak of the disease remained 3,143, as no patients were confirmed dead from the virus on Thursday.

The agency also reported that a total of 249,977 Nigerians had recovered from the infection.

The NCDC said that the country had so far tested 5,152,011 Nigerians for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) COVID-19 Vaccination Update, as at Wednesday (May 18), in 36 states and the FCT, the country has vaccinated 25,648,407 people.

The NPHCDA said that 17,208,272 people were partially vaccinated.

It called on Nigerians yet to be fully vaccinated to ensure full vaccination. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

