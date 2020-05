Share the news













The NCDC Tuesday confirmed 276 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to figures released on NCDC twitter handle,Lagos state again recorded the highest cases for the day.

Rivers state came second with 36 new cases.

See the day’s figures below:

276 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-161

Rivers-36

Edo-27

Kaduna-19

Nasarawa-10

Oyo-6

Kano-4

Delta-3

Ebonyi-3

Gombe-2

Ogun-1

Ondo-1

Borno-1

Abia-1

Bauchi-1

8344 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2385

Deaths: 249

