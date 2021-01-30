COVID-19: Nigeria records 27 deaths in one day

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday reported 27 coronavirus -related deaths, bringing the total number of those who had succumbed to the deadly virus in Nigeria to 1,577.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Friday.

The public agency also announced 1,114 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the past 24 hours and these have taken the country’s total case load to 128,674.

It stated that the new COVID-19 cases were reported in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency noted that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, registered the highest number of new cases with 408 infections.

So far, Lagos has recorded a total of 47,879 infections, 39,571 recoveries and 311 deaths as of Jan. 29.

The FCT came a distant second with 95 new infections.

In the states, Plateau recorded 90 new infections; Ondo-66; Kaduna-63; Oyo-56; Borno-46; Imo -42, Edo-41 and Ogun-37.

Rivers had 31; Ekiti-25, Yobe-20, Kano and Akwa Ibom,18 each, Delta and Osun have 15 each; Kwara-11, Bayelsa-6, Nasarawa-6, Zamfara-4 and Bauchi-1.

The agency said that 1,269 people had been successfully treated and had been discharged from the isolation centres in the country in the past 24 hours.

The health agency noted that there were backlog of 26 discharged cases in Akwa Ibom.

The public health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

NAN recalls that the country has so far tested 1,270,523 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020 in the country.

The active cases in the country’s isolation centres stood at 24,317 as of Jan. 29. (NAN)