COVID-19: Nigeria records 204 new cases, infection figures reach 1,932

The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached 1,932, as 204 new cases were recorded in some states of the federation, according to the country’s disease control centre.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed seven new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 58.

The NCDC, on its confirmed twitter handle late on Thursday, said that the new infections were recorded as follows: 80 in Kano, 45-Lagos, 12-Gombe, 9 each were in Bauchi and Sokoto, as well as 7 each in Borno and Edo states.

Others were 6 each in Rivers and Ogun, 4 each in FCT, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa, 3 in Kaduna, 2 each in Delta and Nasarawa, as well as one each in Ondo and Kebbi states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 204 new cases are the highest reported in a day since Feb. 27, when the NCDC started compiling data on the pandemic in the country.

“As of April 30, 34 states of the federation and the FCT have recorded at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus,” NCDC said.

According to the agency, Nigeria has 1,555 Active Cases of COVID-19, with 319 Treated and Discharged.

NAN reports that the pandemic is an ongoing public health emergency of international concern caused by the novel coronavirus, first identified by health authorities in Wuhan, China.

The pandemic is prevalent in 213 countries around the world, including one international conveyance, the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan. (NAN)