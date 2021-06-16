COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new infections, zero death

The Nigeria for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 17 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country as of June 15.

The NCDC made known via its verified website on morning.

It noted that 11 had zero cases reported, which were; Plateau, Nasarawa, Cross River, Imo, Kano, Bauchi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Oyo, Ondo and .

According to NCDC, the 17 were registered in Lagos – 13; Gombe – 1and – 3.

The NCDC noted that the country had so far tested 2,231,409 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 was announced in Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency said the total of infections in the country was 167,095 while 163,483 recoveries were as of June 15.

The public health agency said no new deaths were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Operations (EOC), activated at Level 2, had to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, it added that the country’s active cases stood at 1,495, as of June 15. (NAN)

