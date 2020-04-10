COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new cases, total now 305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday evening confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic.

According to the Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, Lagos recorded eight cases, Katsina three, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, two, Niger, Kaduna, Anambra and Ondo, one case each.

“Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos

3 in Katsina

2 in FCT

1 in Niger

1 in Kaduna

1 in Anambra

1 in Ondo

“As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths,” the tweet reads.