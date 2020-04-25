COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,095 infections as Lagos leads with new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has recorded 114 new cases of the coronavirus, a development which has taken the number of active cases of the virus to 855, and the total number of infections recorded so far to 1,095 as of late Friday.

The centre, which disclosed this in its daily tweet, said the country’s COVID-19 cases exceeded 1,000 because of the 114 new cases recorded in nine states of the federation.

According to the centre, 80 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, and 5 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that two cases were recorded each in Zamfara and Edo, while one case was recorded each in Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, and Sokoto states.

The agency said that as at 11:30p.m. on April 24, 208 patients had been treated and discharged, while the country’s total death toll from the virus stood at 32.

“In the last 24 hours, the number of new cases increased by 114. Number of deaths increased by one.

“Five cases previously recorded in Lagos, are now recorded as Ogun state cases,” the agency stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at 11:30 p.m., April 24, the breakdown of cases by state were: Lagos-657, FCT-138, Kano-73, Ogun-35, Gombe-30, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Edo-19, Oyo-18, and Borno-12.

Others were: Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-10, Bauchi-8, Delta-6, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Adamawa-1, and Plateau-1.

Meanwhile, NCDC said that in responding to the pandemic in the country, it would ensure effective experience-sharing across the states.

NCDC added that the lessons learnt in states such as Lagos and Ogun could be applied elsewhere because the challenges were similar across board. (NAN)