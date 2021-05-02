By Chimezie Godfrey

The President Steering Committee on COVID-19 has announced that, “Any person who has visited Brazil, India or Turkey within Fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria.”

The Committee added “This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.”

PSC has also approved the implementation of the reduction of the validity period of pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 hours to 72 hours.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 revealed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

He said the committee has over the last few weeks been monitoring with concern, the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in several countries, with additional focus on countries with high incidence, fatality rate and widespread prevalence of variants of concern.

According to him, the Government of Nigeria deeply empathizes with the citizens and governments of these countries, and assures them of its commitment, unflinching support and solidarity at this time of need.

Mustapha said that the committee in its effort to continue to safeguard the health of the Nigerian population, as well as to minimize the risk of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, carried out a risk assessment of countries with high incidence of cases.

According to him, the risk assessment took into consideration the epidemiology of cases, prevalence of variants of concern and average passenger volume between Nigeria and each country amongst other indicators.

He said,”Of the countries assessed, this interim travel advisory applies to three (3) countries in the first instance.

“These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries, while national response activities continue.

“Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential international travels to any country at this period and specifically to countries that are showing rising number of cases and deaths.

“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, after due consideration has therefore approved the implementation of the following measures:Reduction of the validity period of pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96hrs to 72 hours.

“Henceforth PCR test results older than 72 hours before departure shall not be accepted .”

Mustapha disclosed the following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above:Airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger.

“Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the Airline.

“Nigerians and those with permanent resident permit shall undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.

“The following condition shall apply to such passengers:Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test; If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols.

“If Negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations Must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination.

“Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at selected laboratory.Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.

“False declarationPassenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution.

“Person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“State Governments are required to ensure that all returning travelers from ALL countries are monitored to ensure adherence to the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period and the repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the seventh day after arrival.”

Mustapha urged members of the public to adhere to all COVID-19 preventive measures in place including adherence to the national travel protocol, proper use of face mask, regular handwashing and physical distancing.

He said the travel advisory shall come into effect from Tuesday 4th day of May 2021.

He also said the guidelines provided in the document shall be subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks.

