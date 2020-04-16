COVID-19: Nigeria gets fresh vital supplies, equipment from UN

The United Nations on Thursday delivered a fresh batch of medical equipment and other vital supplies to Nigerian government to further aid its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, UN’s Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said that the supplies were funded by APM terminals.

According to him, the supply is made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, various personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits and other vital health supplies.

“For the UN, the supplies will support the Nigerian Government’s COVID-19 Response Plan and UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria.

“The supplies will also support the Government of Nigeria, through the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in affected states across the country.

“The supplies are co-financed by the European Union (EU) and IHS Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of IHS Towers,” it said.

The UN hinted that additional COVID-19 response supplies were expected in a UN joint flight to be delivered to Nigeria in the coming days.

It noted that the Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) would protect medical personnel and ancillary staff who were the first responders in the frontline, providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus.

“We know that to limit the spread of the virus, it is important to test as many people as possible, especially those with recent travel history and those who came into contact with travelers.

“These test kits will support Nigeria’s drive to control the transmission of COVID-19 infections and support the government’s ongoing strong efforts to protect the country from an escalating pandemic,” Kallon said.

He recalled that since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria in late February, the UN has been supporting Nigeria to respond to the pandemic through risk communications and community engagement, infection prevention and control, epidemiology/surveillance and management of coronavirus cases.

He added that the UN was also working with government and other partners to develop and disseminate messages, info graphics and audio-visual material informing the public about the risks of COVID-19 across the country, and how to protect one.

“Working closely together with government and other partners, including the private sector, is the surest way of preventing and containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for the support of the EU and IHS in getting these vital supplies to strengthen the UN’s efforts in helping the Government of Nigeria to address the COVID-19 challenge,” Kallon said. (NAN)