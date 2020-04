The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19, rising the country’s toll to 151.

The Centre made the confirmation on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov on Wednesday.

“Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State.

“As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the tweet reads.