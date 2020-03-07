COVID-19: Nigeria experiences 15-20% decline in international travels — NANTA

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) on Friday said there had been a 15 per cent to 20 per cent decline in international travels since the outbreak of coronavirus.Its National President, Bankole Bernard, disclosed this during a news briefing on the forthcoming 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association slated to hold in Kano from March 25 to March 28.

The NANTA president, however, said there was no cause for panic as the decline had not affected local travels and travel business in the country.“We have experienced about 15 per cent to 20 per cent decline in international travels since the outbreak of coronavirus but the local flight is not affected,” he said.

The travel agents also noted that many Nigerians who were fond of going to China for business had diverted to Turkey to get their wares.He commended Aliko Dangote Foundation for donating N200 million to the Federal Government to help address the impact and prevention of the viral outbreak.He said there were plans to launch an awareness programme on coronavirus to be driven by WHO and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control during the forthcoming NANTA’s 44th AGM.He said this was to dispense information critical to managing the situation.

“NANTA supports the very systematic approach of the health organisations and the aviation agencies at the airport in respect to coronavirus and other health related matters ravaging the world.“We also commend the airlines for standing strong at a period like this despite operational challenges to address and halt the spread.“NANTA is planning to set up a special call line to help those who want to reach out to us on the issue as it affects their travel to high-risk countries,” he said. (NAN)