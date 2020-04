The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has reported 49 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19.

The Centre confirmed this through its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Saturday night.

“Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 23 in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun, one in Oyo and one in Ekiti.

“As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the tweet reads.

It added that so far, 166 have been discharged with 19 deaths.