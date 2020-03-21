COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 10 new cases

The Federal Government has confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) as it imposes measures to fight the outbreak.

The measures include a tighter lockdown that closed all borders and banned all incoming and outgoing flights in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this in a statement signed by him, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ehanire said that out of the 10 new cases, three were from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja while seven were from Lagos State, adding that this brought the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22.

“All 10 new cases are Nigerian nationals; nine of them have travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom.

“They returned to the country in the past one week; the 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

“The three cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, while the seven new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba,” he explained.

The minister said that all 10 new cases had mild to moderate symptoms and were currently receiving treatment.

“As at March 21, 2020, a total of 22 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria,” he said.

He stated that the federal government remained committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

He noted that contact tracing was ongoing to identify all persons who had been in contact with the new confirmed cases.

Ehanire said the Port Health Services of FMOH had heightened screening at all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria and adapted the protocols to reflect the travel guidance issued by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19.

He added that the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supported by partners have continued to coordinate response activities and strengthen preparedness capacity across states nationwide.

“An intensive national risk communications campaign is ongoing to inform Nigerians about COVID-19.

“FMoH, working closely with states and the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19, continues to review response activities and institute measures to protect the health of Nigerians,” he said.

He, however, noted that it was important that Nigerians strictly adhered to social distancing and other necessary precautions in place.

Ehanire said that the measures included taking the following precautions below to protect themselves and their families:

•Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser if no water and soap is available. Social distancing is crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19

•Use of no-touch greetings

•Maintaining at least two metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

•Staying home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Immediately call NCDC’s 24/7 toll-free number, 0800 9700 0010. Do not self-medicate.

▪Avoiding or postponing events with large gatherings of people including schools, workplaces, places of worship, crowded supermarkets and pharmacies, social and sporting events

•Persons with a persistent cough or sneezing, should stay at home until they recover.

•Make sure you and people around you observe hand and respiratory hygiene by covering your nose with tissue when sneezing or coughing.

•Immediately dispose of tissue in a covered bin and wash your hands with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser if no water and soap is available.

•Coughing or sneezing into the sleeve of your bent elbow if no tissue is available

•Avoid all non-essential travel to all countries.

According to the minister, FMOH through NCDC will maintain a real-time update on new cases through the website: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.

He, however, said that the government would continue to provide updates as and when they became available.

The minister reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring the control of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

COVID-19 is affecting 186 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance, the Diamond Princess cruise ship, harbored in Yokohama, Japan .

Since Dec. 31, 2019 and as of March 21, 2020, no fewer than 271,364 cases of COVID-19 in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries have been reported, including 11, 252 deaths.(NAN)