COVID-19: Nigeria cases rise to 139

The cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria have increased to 139, the Nigaria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed.

According to the centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, “four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos,” rising from 135 earlier reported.

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” it tweeted.

The Centre further gave a breakdown of the cases as at 08:00 pm 31st March:

139 confirmed cases

9 discharged

2 deaths

Currently:

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Oyo- 8

Osun- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekoti- 1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1