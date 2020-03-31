COVID-19: Nigeria cases rise to 139

The cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria have increased to 139, the Nigaria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed.
According to the centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov, “four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos,” rising from 135 earlier reported.
“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” it tweeted.
The Centre further gave a breakdown of the cases as at 08:00 pm 31st March:
139 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths
Currently:
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Oyo- 8
Osun- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekoti- 1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
