COVID-19: Nigeria, case study of how best to tackle Coronavirus – WHO

By Chimezie Godfrey

The World Health Organization (WHO), says Nigeria is a case study on how best to handle the spread of coronavirus across hard hit zones.

Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan disclosed this while addressing Newsmen at a “Coronavirus Response Conference” on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ryan noted that after Nigeria confirmed its first coronavirus case, precautionary measures were taken to ensure that the spread was curtailed.

He commended Nigeria for establishing a 100-bed isolation unit within 48 hours of the first reported case.

Recall that the first case was an Italian man who was isolated at a Yaba health facility and later revealed to be almost fit for discharge by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

The second case which is a Nigerian, today was confirmed to have tested negative, which indicates that Nigeria officially has no known coronavirus case or death.