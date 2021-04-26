COVID-19: Nigeria can’t afford another large outbreak-  NCDC DG

Dr Chike Ihekweazu, the Director-General, Nigeria Centre Disease Control (NCDC), says pre- and post-travel tests and self-isolation are now extremely important to avert any sudden rise in -19 cases.

Ihekweazu said that Nigeria not afford another large outbreak of -19 pandemic in view of the happenings in other parts of the world.

the assertions on Monday at the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) briefing on -19 pandemic in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said: “We cannot afford another large outbreak in Nigeria, and we must do all we can to prevent this.

“Please, let’ take responsibility. Adhere to all public health and social measures in place to protect us from COVID-19 and other infectious disease outbreak.”

According to him, COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

“I am appealing to all Nigerians to adhere strictly to the measures put in place to protect us and country.

“We have to do this to avoid sudden drastic measures that can also impact on economy.

“We now have several tools in place that were not here at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The Antigen-based Rapid Diagnostic Tests can be useful in large workplaces, schools, camps and hospitals to rapidly test and the risk of spread,” said.

Ihekweazu urged the state governments to reinvigorate responses, while heads of various institutions should introduce the measure as part of health safety plans.

“Please scale up risk communications, keep sample collection sites open and available, ensure the laboratories are testing and contact tracing is happening.

“I also appeal to the media to continue support us in sharing the right message. We need more people to be vaccinated to the risk of large outbreak.

“Please use your platforms to share the right message about COVID-19 vaccines and other preventive measures,” pleaded.

The NCDC director-general said there were difficult decisions that needed to be , but advised Nigerians, as individual, to help avert any tough situation.

He said pandemic fatigue not unexpected, urging Nigerians not to forget where they were coming from and where some countries were at present. (NAN)

