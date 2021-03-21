COVID-19: Nigeria announces new 112 infections, 194 recoveries, 3 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control () has announced 112 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,651.

The disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.

From an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 112  as of March 20.

It stated that the 112 new infection were registered from 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, Lagos State recorded 35 infections, the highest number of confirmed cases for the day, the FCT had 22, Ondo recorded 17 and Kaduna and Ebonyi confirmed nine infections .

Six cases of the virus were in Bauchi, Kebbi 4, while Delta, Osun and Jigawa reported two cases . Borno, Edo, Kano and Nasarawa also recorded one .

The health agency noted that with the new addition, the country’s COVID-19 recovery had increased by 194 on Saturday, including 70 community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with its guidelines.

It noted that the country’s number of recovery stood 147,775.

The Nigeria’s public health institute sadly recorded three deaths; thus the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,030 on Saturday.

The noted that the country’s active cases stood 11,846 in the 24 hours.

The public health agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated Level 3 had continued to the national response activities in the country.

NAN also reports that the country had tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb.  27, 2020. (NAN)

