COVID-19: Niger State confirms 4 new cases

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Niger State out of the 26 results received from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Niger State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi disclosed this in Minna.

Dr. Makusidi said the remaining 22 are negative, explaining that the four positive results are two each from Lagos and Kano.

He said two are in Bida one of them being an indigene of Kano while a petty trader was involved in an accident in Bida while travelling from Lagos to Kano, adding that the other two confirmed cases are residents of Suleja and New Bussa.

He emphasised that all the patients including the ones already on admission are in stable condition and are receiving treatment accordingly.

