COVID-19: Niger receives ventilators, medical equipment donation

By Tina George, Minna

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited has donated 1,000 face masks, one ventilator, and other highly sophisticated equipment to the Niger State Government.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Gbenga Adebola, the donation is to help the state in its preparation against the spread of coronavirus.

He said that although the state had not recorded any case, its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made it necessary to put all measures in place to ensure that the state is prepared should any case be discovered.

Adebola said that medical equipment is part of the N500 million worth of hospital equipment, which is being distributed to Niger, Kogi and the FCT.

The equipment include 50 hospital beds, 1000 face masks, one ventilator, ICU monitors, folding wheelchairs, dressing drums, auto-hematology analyzer, ultrasound bedpans, and x-ray digitizers

He said that the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to complement government efforts towards its fight against the coronavirus.

Adebola stated that the N500 million worth of medical equipment would be shared equally to the three states.

“The equipment we brought, we are sharing them between the FCT, Minna and Kogi states. We have brought sophisticated medical equipment. Some of these pieces of medical equipment are very hard to procure but hey are here and they are to be put to the use of citizens of Nigeria. We are doing our best to make sure Nigerians are protected,” he said.

The Wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello appreciated the company for heeding to her request for the provision of the equipment, saying it will further help the government in its preparation against the coronavirus.

According to her, the equipment would be shared among the 12 proposed isolation centers across the state and the social rehabilitation center which has been converted into an isolation center.

“These pieces of equipment will go a long way in equipping the isolation centers in the state. These pieces of equipment will be put to good use and it will be of great benefit to the people of Niger state.”

The Secretary to the State Government, who is the Head of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, Ahmed Matane took delivery of the medical equipment at the Niger state Hospital and Drug Consumables Agency in Minna.