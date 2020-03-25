COVID-19: Niger governor goes into self-isolation

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has gone into self-isolation along with members of his family as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Dr Maku Sidi, the state Commissioner for Health, confirmed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Sidi also said the entire members of the state executive council are going into self-isolation as part of the proactive measures adopted by the state government to curb the spread.

“There is no cause for alarm, we are doing every thing humanly possible to deal with the situation at hand as a normal precautionary measure.

“Gov. Bello was in Abuja for APC Governor’s Forum and other official engagements and have in contact with those suspected to be having the case of COVID-19, hence the need to submit self, aides and members of their households for test.

“We in Niger are not taking things for granted in view of the circumstance we find ourselves today, every citizen must engage in personal hygiene and take actions that can help us overcome this health challenge once and for all,” he said.

Sidi, therefore, urged residents not to panic over the development but to adhere strictly to health advised.

He urged citizens to abide by his directives on social distancing and obey fully the restriction of gathering and handwashing to prevent the spread of the disease. (NAN)