COVID-19: Niger CP warns officers against high-handedness, incivility

By Tina George, Minna

The Niger state commissioner of police, Adamu Usman has warned his officers and men on patrol to ensure they avoid high-handedness, acts of incivility, and brutality to members of the public.

He disclosed that he had received reports and would sanction any officer whose report gets to him.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the CP called on his officers and men to enforce the stay-at-home directive, with the highest sense of responsibility.

He stressed that the order of government had not been easy on the people, stressing that the Police did not need to make it more painful.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Usman has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police officers and Heads of departments to lecture and warn their men on the expected Police professionalism, civility, respect for rule of law and general courtesy while enforcing the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The Commissioner of Police is miffed with complaints from across the state of Police high handedness, incivility and brutality to members of the public, he, therefore, warns officers to note that the stay at home order of government is a painful but necessary decision to curtail the spread of the Virus in which the Police and other security agents must enforce with the highest sense of responsibility under strict supervision”, the statement read.

Adamu further explained that the stay at home order is a necessary decision to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He enjoined members of the public to voluntarily adhere to the stay at home directive and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in enforcing this directive stressing that it is in the interest of public safety.