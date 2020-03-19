COVID-19: Niger closes all schools

By Tina George, Minna

Niger state government, has ordered the closure of all public and private schools, as well as tertiary institutions, from Monday, 23rd March 2020.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, also banned public gatherings.

According to the statement, the move is part of the government effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure of schools would be for 30 days, according to Matane.

He then urged people to maintain social distance and uphold the highest degree of personal hygiene, and adhere strictly to all safety measures earlier announced by the State Ministry of Health.