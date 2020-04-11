COVID-19: Niger announces 2 weeks total lockdown

Following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus, #COVID19, Niger state government has announced that it would implement total lockdown for two weeks from Monday.

Briefing journalists after an emergency executive council meeting on Saturday, governor Abubakar Bello said the decision became necessary after the confirmation of one positive case of COVID-19.

According to him, the patient who resides at Limawa area of Minna, is a returnee from Lagos state, adding that people of the community would also be in isolation for the two weeks.

Bello also suspended till further notice, all religious gatherings in churches and mosques.

Local tailors association in the state, he said were being contacted to produce face masks.