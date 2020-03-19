COVID-19: NIDS commits to prevent, control infectious diseases in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Infectious Diseases Society (NIDS), in its response to COVID-19 pandemic, has pledged to commit to the prevention and control of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, on Thursday, the President, NIDS, Dimie Ogoina commended the Federal government, Ministry of health, Lagos State government, among others, for the COVID-19 response for strengthening the country’s level of preparedness.

He noted that COVID-19 pandemic is a health, socio-economic, and diplomatic challenge to the country, and commended the federal government for setting up an extended COVID-19 task force to develop a comprehensive national response to the outbreak.

Ogoina who commended the national response to the outbreak that is currently being proactively spearheaded by NCDC, expressed concern that most states of the federation are not adequately prepared to respond to the outbreak if more outbreak are recorded, especially outside Lagos State.

He lamented that the poor preparedness of states is evident by the lack, or poor state of facilities, limited clinical competencies and self confidence by healthcare workers to manage active cases of COVID-19 and lack of required equipments.

He also raised concern about the spread of misinformation, fear and panic among the general population and health care workers, adding that this might foreclose factual, science based, and clear sighted decisions on the outbreak by the relevant stakeholders.

The NIDS President recommended that the federal government, state government, and NCDC should follow the reasonable and evidence-based guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to him, since COVID-19 is a global pandemic with cases reported in neighboring countries, the FGN and relevant health authorities should extend surveillance for suspected COVID-19 cases to land and sea borders as the likelihood of importation of the virus to Nigeria is not limited to air travels alone.

He said,”The FGN should extend COVID-19 testing laboratories to all states of the Federation as feasible, or at least a minimum of one laboratory per geopolitical zone.

“As a matter of urgency, the FGN, in conjunction with state governments, should establish at least one functional and appropriately equipped isolation facility in every state of the Federation.

“The FGN and states governments in conjunction with the NCDC must urgently identify all healthcare workers that would be involved in the COVID-19 response in each state. Such frontline healthcare workers should undergo training on various aspects of the public health response to the outbreak, including case management using standardized guidelines.

“In line with the position of the WHO on travel bans, the NIDS is concerned about the likely effectiveness of the FGN instituted travel ban and its unintended consequences. The NIDS recommends mandatory testing and quarantine of every traveller returning from countries with community transmission of COVID-19, including Nigerians.

“This will enable early detection of cases, prompt contact tracing and rapid isolation and treatment of confirmed cases. The government should also anticipate and proactively address the unintended consequences of the travel ban, including potential disruptions of the socioeconomic lives of the populace.

“In the absence of community spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the NIDS supports the NCDC public health advisory on social distancing. Although nationwide mandatory restrictions are currently unwarranted, the society calls on the FGN to give adequate notice and provide social support to the populace if mandatory restrictions are contemplated.

“The NIDS pledges its unwavering commitment to the prevention and control of infectious diseases in Nigeria. Members of the society will continue to play a leading role in Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases threats.”

He advised that the general public and healthcare workers should adopt established prevention measures from verifiable and reliable sources, in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

He further urged all stakeholders to follow evidence-based scientific guidelines and eschew fear and panic.

