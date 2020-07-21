COVID-19: NIDCOM evacuates 6,317 stranded Nigerians

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has evacuated about 6,317 stranded Nigerians around the world since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, during a press briefing, ahead of “The 2020 National Diaspora Day Celebration” come July 25th, 2020.

Erewa noted that the Diaspora forms an integral part of a nation host or homeland but more importantly to the country of origin.

She said that this reason alone forms the basis to set aside a day to applaud the diasporas and dialogue issues affecting the diaspora.

According to her, since its commencement, the commission has in the last year made some commendable achievements, which include evacuation interventions, rescue interventions, and state diaspora focal point meeting, among others.

“Following series of interventions to ameliorate attacks on black Africans in South Africa including Nigerians, the Commission received the first and second batches of stranded Nigerians back home in Lagos on Sept. 11, 2019 and Sept. 18, 2019. A total of 501 returnees consisting of 187 and 314 Nigerians respectively.

“They received SIM Cards worth of N40,000 airtime plus 9GB of data valid for two months, as well as, a soft loan from the Bank of Industry to support those interested in small trade and businesses.

“While a programme of re-integration has been put in place with the support of some NGOs and their respective states of origin which had been written by NiDCOM after the returnees had been profiled for necessary assistance.

“Currently, as COVID-19 is still on rampage, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions around the world have evacuated and still evacuating stranded Nigerians anywhere in the world.

“This is an update of the evacuation so far, US – 3 batches – 806, UK, 3 batches – 831, Saudi Arabia – 117, Cairo, Egypt – 372, France – 70, and India, 3 batches – 540.

“UAE Dubai 5 batches – 1,405, Turkey 2 batches – 324, Sudan 3 batches – 365, Uganda & Kenya – 172, Senegal – 17, Pakistan – 56, Egypt – 102, China – 268, Malaysia & Thailand 247, Lebanon – 147, Canada – 51, South Africa – 324 and Ghana- 205, which is the total of 6,317,” she enumerated.

She also said that there has been multiple evacuations from some other African Countries with the support of Air Peace Nigeria Ltd.

Erewa commended the efforts of the federal government and the diaspora for assisting the commission meet its needs.

