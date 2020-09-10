COVID-19: NGO urges FG to mainstream emergency plan into education system

Share the news













As schools reopen, Save the Children International Nigeria, an NGO, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that an emergency education plan was mainstreamed into the contingency plan of the country.

Mercy Gichuhi, Country Director of the NGO, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, said the measure would help out-of-school children to catch up.

Gichuhi said that the call became imperative against the backdrop of a global survey conducted among 25,000 children and adults on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

She said part of the revelation of the survey was that children from poorest households across the globe have suffered the greatest loss of family income, missed out most on education and faced the highest risk of violence at home.

“COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the education of children from poorer backgrounds and is widening the gap between rich and poor; boys and girls.

“ In the six months since the pandemic was announced, the most vulnerable children have disproportionately missed out on access to education, healthcare, food, and suffered the greatest protection risks.

“The global survey revealed: Two thirds of the children had no contact with teachers at all, during lockdown; eight in 10 children believed they had learned little or nothing since schools closed.

“Ninety three per cent of households that lost over half of their income due to the pandemic, reported difficulties in accessing health services,” she said.

Gichuhi said the survey revealed that violence at home doubled when schools were closed and the reported rate was 17 per cent compared to eight per cent when schools were open and the child was able to attend in person.

She said that investment in education, health and nutrition, child protection services, mental health services and safety nets were urgently needed.

Gichuhi said that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened inequalities along wealth and gender lines, the survey found that poorer households were more likely to suffer income losses, 82 per cent, than those not classified as poor, 70 per cent.

According to her, the survey showed the same divide along wealth lines as nine in 10 households that lost over half of their income due to the pandemic reported difficulties in accessing health services.

She said that the survey also showed that 45 per cent of respondents from poor households reported having trouble paying for medical supplies during the pandemic.

Gichuhi added that less than one per cent of the poorer children interviewed had access to internet for distance learning and among households that classified themselves as non-poor, it was 19 per cent .

She said that children who fall behind in their education run a greater risk of dropping out completely and falling victim to child labour, child marriage and other forms of exploitation.

According to her, Save the Children estimates that this pandemic has caused the largest education emergency in history, with some 9.7 million children not returning to school this year.

“As the government plans to reopen schools after prolonged closures, it is necessary to think about how to build a resilient education system to withstand future shocks.

“To prevent shocks from future pandemics, governments need to build social safety nets and strong health and nutrition systems, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalised households. ‘’

Gichuhi said that resources were also urgently needed for positive parenting programmes, to ensure children have access to inclusive protection services during and after lockdowns.

She said that the resources would also help to support children’s mental health and psychosocial wellbeing.

Gichuhi said that the Save the Children survey also found that almost two-thirds of the households, representing 62 per cent, found it difficult to provide their families with varied, nutritious food during the pandemic.

“Save the Children urges governments to make sure children out of school have access to quality distance learning materials.

“Catch up classes are offered to children who have fallen behind, and that all children have equal access to learning after schools reopen,” she said. (NAN)