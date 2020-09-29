COVID-19: NGO supports Police with protective equipment in Sokoto

Share the news













A Non-Governmental Organisation, Clean Foundation, on Tuesday presented COVID-19 protective equipment to the Police Command in Sokoto State, to support it in the fight against the pandemic.

The state Coordinator of Clean Foundation, Mr Muddassir Gado, made the presentation in Sokoto.

“Today we are presenting personal protective equipments that includes, 225 piece of 250ml hand sanitizers, 503 pieces of Enforcement of COVID-19 Regulation Manual and 780 customised face masks to the police command.

“This is in order to support the police in the ongoing global fight against COVID-19 pandemic and to as well appreciate your sacrifices in ensuring that citizens are protected.

“The entire officers of the Command have shown utmost determination toward the enforcement of the lockdown exercise, which had helped immensely in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Sokoto State.

“Thus, the agency deemed it fit and important to support the Command and the Nigeria Police Force in general in the fight against this pandemic with the provision of personal protective equipments,” he said.

Gado further applauded the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, for his relentless efforts in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Commissioner, Godwin Aghaulor, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, thanked the foundation for the donation.

He appreciated the foundation for their concern and support towards the protection and safety of the men and officers of the Command.

The commissioner assured that the command would continue to discharge its responsibilities of safeguarding lives and properties diligently. (NAN)

