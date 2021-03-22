COVID-19: NGO sensitises Sokoto women on safety protocols, reporting GBV

Freedom For Life Initiative (FFLI), an NGO, has commenced a sensitization campaign against COVID-19 disease targeting women in endemic local government areas of .


Speaking at the campaign launch in Wamakko local government area, on Monday, the Project Director of FFLI, Hassan Muhammad-Ladan, said the women would also be sensitized on Gender-Based (GBV).


He said they needed to be adequately sensitized to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols and to report cases of to the appropriate quarters, especially given the fact that women were ignorant of COVID-19 symptoms, as such they would not know whether they had contracted it or not.


“They cannot differentiate between COVID-19 symptoms and that of mild cold. This is why we embark on this campaign,” Muhammad-Lada  said.


Muhammad-Ladan added that women were targeted because they were the most vulnerable in the rural areas.


On GBV, he observed that there were cases of against women and children, commending the state government for enacting a new law aimed at curbing the menace.


He thanked the Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the government for support to the campaign.


Hajara Salisu and Sa’adiyya Sabi’u, some women who spoke at the event, said that they were better equipped now on the COVID-19 protocols, commending  the NGO and other organisations for support towards containing the COVID-19 disease and .


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed Question and Answer sessions, as well as demonstrations of COVID-19 symptoms, to reports suspicious cases and locations in the state. (NAN)

