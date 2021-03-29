Freedom For Life Initiative (FFLI), a Non-Government Organisation, on Monday, distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) against COVID-19 to three Primary Health Care (PHC) centres in Sokoto local government areas.

The Project Director of FFLI, Hassan Muhammad-Ladan, said during the distribution that hospital communities were also sensitised against COVID-19, targeting women in endemic local government areas of the state.

Muhammad-Ladan said participants were also sensitised on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) within the five days series of activities.

She added that the sensitisation was on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and to report cases of violence to appropriate quarters.

He noted that many women were ignorant of COVID-19 symptoms, as such they would not know whether they had contracted it or not.

The programme officer said it was observed that there were many cases of violence against women and children, so targeted communities were empowered on detection and ways of reporting GBV.

He added that FFLI was committed to ensure society devoid of human degradation and exploitation where women, children and young people had equal opportunities to realise their potential through proper access to education and healthcare.

Dr Malami Aliyu, the Coordinator of Health Programmes and Activities of FFLI, said the items were aimed at complementing federal and state government’s efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Aliyu said items comprised face masks, hand sanitisers, hand gloves and face shield, while benefitting local government areas were Wamakko, Sokoto North and Sokoto South.

He urged health workers to ensure maximum use of the items and educate people on importance of vaccination against COVID-19 as the exercise had started in the state.

The coordinator added that posters, pamphlets and other educational items were produced and distributed to communities to increase awareness on COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Sokoto State Government for the support to the exercise.

Malama Asiya Abdul, the Officer in charge of Gwiwa Primary Health Care Centre, expressed appreciation over the gestures, noting that it would surely strengthen their activities, as well as assured judicious use of the items.

The event was attended by Malam Sama’ila Almustapha, the Officer from Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the

UNFPA Spotlight Initiative Project Support Officer, Malam Umar Idris, and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed question and answer sessions, as well as demonstration of COVID-19 symptoms, ways to report suspicious cases and treatment locations in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

