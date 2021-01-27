COVID-19: NGO distributes foodstuffs to 100 widows, orphans in Ogun

No fewer than 100 widows and orphans have benefitted from a free foodstuffs distribution by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Less Privileged Children Encouragement Initiative, to cushion the effects of coronavirus. Dr Rotimi Akinlesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Osogbo, Ogun.

He listed foods such as beans, garri, rice, indomie, milk, amongst others as the food stuffs distributed to the less privileged in Ijebu-Ode and its environs to support them during this challenging period. He said the organisation would soon reach out to the less privileged people in other states to provide free foods to them. According to Akinlesi, more than 400 widows and orphans were also provided with raw food during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. He said that the purpose of giving out the free food to the less privileged was to assuage hunger among them.

“Our aim is to fight hunger among the less privileged in the society by proving free food for them. “There is doubt that the coronavirus was having negative effects on our economy and lives.

“We believe that the only little way we can be of help is to provide food for widows, orphans and other less privileged in the society’’, Akinlesi said. He added that organisation would not relent in putting smiles on the face of the people. (NAN)