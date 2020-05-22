COVID-19: NEMA distributes 19,713 metric tonnes of grains to Lagos, Kano, Ogun, FCT

Share the news













The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed 19,713 metric tonnes of grains to Lagos, Kano, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, as part of measures to cushion the effect of the pandemic in the states.

Mr Tope Ajayi, Assistant Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer of the agency disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the agency in collaborated with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to ensure smooth distribution of the palliatives.

He noted that the grains consist of maize, millet and sorghum.

“At the onset, the directive was for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to ensure that the grains get to 13 front line states.

“But with the expansion and spread of the pandemic, there was need for us to extend to 24 states.

“So in the first batch, we delivered to Ogun, Lagos, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Presently, we are distributing to Zamfara, Borno and Katsina state.

“So out of the 70 metric tonnes of grains which was approved for distribution by President Buhari, 19,713 metric tonnes went to the first four states earlier mentioned.

“The remaining 50,286 metric tonnes will be distributed to the remaining 20 states,” he said.(NAN)

