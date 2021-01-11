COVID-19: NDLEA suspends applicants’ screening

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has suspended the ongoing screening of applicants for recruitment due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Jonah Achema, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Achema said that the screening suspension was based on strict compliance with the directive of the Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Mallami, SAN.