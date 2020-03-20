COVID-19: NCDC warns Nigerians against use of Chloroquine

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned Nigerians against the use of Chloroquine, saying it was not approved for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

NCDC, in a tweet on Friday, noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not approved the use of Chloroquine for COVID-19 management.

The agency said that scientists were working hard to confirm the safety of several drugs for the disease, thus warned citizens against engaging in self-medication.

“This will cause harm and can lead to death,” it said.

Also, Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, through his Twitter handle, @Gboyegaakosile, disclosed that hospitals were receiving patients suffering from Chloroquine poisoning.

Akosile attributed the information to Dr OreOluwa Finnih, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Health.

He urged the citizens against massive consumption of Chloroquine as a measure to fight.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Nigerians had started purchasing Chloroquine as a preventive measure against COVID-19, since news broke that China allegedly used Chloroquine as part of treatment for its COVID-19 patients. (NAN)