COVID-19: NCDC scales up testing facilities to 13

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has scaled up testing laboratories for coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, from six to 13.

This was confirmed in a tweet through the Centre’s Twitter handle @NCDCGov on Wednesday.

“Seventeen days ago,we set a target to scale up #COVID19 testing capacity from 6 to 13 labs in 3 weeks.

“Today, we announced the inclusion of the 12th & 13th labs, with plans for further expansion.

“Our lab strategy set to be published, has more details on how we are scaling up testing.

“As we increase the number of labs, we are working very hard with states to improve the sample collection and transportation process.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone who meets the national case definition is tested, positive cases are isolated and managed to recovery,” the Centre stated in the tweet.