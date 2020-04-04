COVID-19: NCDC says new cases now 25, not 26

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday said the number of new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) pandemic outbreak in the country was 25 and not 26 as earlier confirmed.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account said it made an error in its reporting of confirmed cases, adding that on April 3, 2020, it reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

According to it, As at 10:30 pm April 3, there are 209 confirmed cases, 25 discharged and four deaths.

According to him, there are 109 in Lagos State, 41 in FCT, Osun 20, Oyo, nine; Akwa Ibom, five; Edo, seven; Kaduna and Ogun, four each; Bauchi, three; Enugu and Ekiti, two each; while Rivers and Benue have one each.

It said in the tweet, “An error has been discovered in this report as follows: “There were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

”The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and not a new case,” it stated.

The agency said it regretted the error in its announcement of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday.

It stated that NCDC remained committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in the country. (NAN)