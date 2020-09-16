COVID-19: NCDC reports 90 new Infections, 5 deaths in Nigeria

Share the news













The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 90 new infections and five deaths due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country bringing the nation’s total confirmed cases to 56,478.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official twitter handle on Tuesday .

According to the agency, the infections were reported from eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said that 33 of the cases were identified in Lagos, 27 in Plateau, 17 in Kaduna, 6 in Ogun and 4 in FCT.

The remaining three states were Anambra, Ekiti, and Nasarawa with one case each.

The centre also said that 93 patients had been treated and discharged after testing negative against the virus.

The public health agency said it had conducted 443,987 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the pandemic was announced.

According to it, as of Sept. 15, 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in the country, while 56,478 cases have been confirmed, 44,430 cases have been discharged, and 1088 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The agency stated that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency has said that a declined in the daily confirmed number of infections does not mean that the virus is over in the country.

“We are not yet in ‘Post-COVID’ times. COVID-19 is not over until there is no coronavirus anywhere in Nigeria and the world. Let’s continue to wash our hands, wear a mask and maintain physical distance.

“It’s a lot easier to wear a mask than a ventilator. Protect yourself and your loved ones by wearing a mask today,” it advised.

The NCDC said that a sudden loss of taste or smell with fever, headache or runny nose could mean COVID-19 infection and not malaria.

It, therefore, urged Nigerians not to ignore the symptoms.

“Do not self-medicate on malaria drugs when you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms. You will put yourself and others at great risk if you do.

“Call your state’s hotline to arrange for a COVID-19 test immediately,” it said .

The public health agency said that as international flights resumed, the country would not want an influx of imported cases.

“We need the cooperation of return travelers and adherence to protocols so that we can maintain the gains achieved in the response,” it urged.

It advised all hotels owners on the need to develop and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.

“Hotels, whether isolation sites or not, must ensure they clean, disinfect, and ventilate all rooms properly between each guest’s stay.

“If a guest or staff develops COVID-19 symptoms, isolate the person immediately and call your state’s hotline to arrange for a COVID-19 test.

“Find state emergency contacts here: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/contact/

“Remember, the coronavirus can live on surfaces. Handles, elevator buttons, handrails, switches, doorknobs, remote controls, etc. should be frequently disinfected,” it noted.

According to the NCDC, gloves give a false sense of protection against COVID-19.

“Regular handwashing with soap and running water offers more protection than wearing gloves.

“Gloves don’t protect you. Proper hand hygiene does,” it said. (NAN)