The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,944.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle .

It stated that there no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the country.

The Agency added that the new cases recorded in 5 states and the Federal Territory (FCT).

“The breakdown of the new infections are Lagos-32, Rivers-7, FCT-2, Akwa Ibom-1 and Kaduna-1.

“Today’ report includes zero cases reported from Plateau, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Sokoto States,” the NCDC noted.

It added that three people who recovered from the disease had been discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The health agency said that till date, a total of 165,944 cases had been confirmed, 156,462 cases discharged and 2,067 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

It said that two million people had been tested since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, to coordinate the national response .

It also said that there 7,000 active cases in the country. (NAN)

